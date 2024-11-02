2 terrorists gunned down in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning. One of the terrorists was a foreigner, while the other was a local. The encounter started after the security forces launched an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

The anti-terrorist operations follow a terror attack on two migrant workers a day earlier. The two men from Uttar Pradesh were shot at in Budgam district. This is the fourth such targeted attack on migrants in the Kashmir Valley in the last two weeks.

Earlier on October 20, a doctor and six migrant workers were killed after terrorists opened fire at a construction site in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district.

On October 18, a migrant worker from Bihar was killed by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. The worker’s body, bearing gunshot wounds, was discovered by locals in the area.