AP Dhillon shooting: Canadian police arrest Bishnoi gang member

Canadian authorities have arrested Abhijeet Kingra, a 25-year-old suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with a shooting incident at the home of popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon. Kingra, apprehended in Ontario on October 30, is charged with recklessly firing a gun into Dhillon’s Victoria Island residence and setting two cars on fire outside the property. The attack took place on September 1, shortly after Dhillon released his music video Old Money, featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Footage of the attack reportedly showed a man firing an automatic weapon outside Dhillon’s residence. Sources cited by The Times of India suggest that Rohit Godara, a close associate of Bishnoi, had threatened Dhillon against collaborating with Khan and allegedly took responsibility for the incident, framing it as a retaliatory warning.

Authorities have identified a second suspect, Vikram Sharma, aged 23, who reportedly fled to India following the attack. An arrest warrant has been issued for Sharma, described as a South Asian man, 5’9″ in height, with black hair and brown eyes. Godara, who allegedly orchestrated the attack, is believed to be avoiding capture internationally. Interpol issued a red corner notice for him last December at India’s request, as he may have traveled from Portugal to Azerbaijan and potentially entered the U.S. without authorization.