US Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Donald Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his big victory in the 2024 US Presidential election. Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States.

‘Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity’, the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Also Read: Terrorist killed during encounter in Kashmir

Addressing his supporters as the poll projections pointed to his victory, Trump said it was a “magnificent victory for the American people”. He also referred to the July 13 assassination attempt and said “God spared my life for a reason”.

Donald Trump is only the second person to secure non-consecutive terms as the US President. Donald Trump was the president between 2017 and 2021. He is set to emulate a feat previously achieved by Grover Cleveland, who served two non-consecutive terms as the US president between 1885-1889 and 1893-1897.

Donald Trump is also poised to be the first Republican candidate to win the popular vote in the last 20 years. In the 2016 presidential polls, Trump failed to win the popular vote despite winning 304 out of the 538 electoral votes. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 and is set to defeat Vice-President Kamala Harris in 2024.