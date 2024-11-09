Know foods that should be consumed raw for better health benefits

As per health experts, eating certain foods raw can often be more beneficial for health as it preserves essential vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. These might be destroyed or reduced during cooking.Raw foods often contain enzymes that help with digestion and absorption. When eaten raw, these foods provide a concentrated dose of antioxidants, fibre, and phytonutrients that can boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and support overall wellness.

1. Spinach

Raw spinach retains its folate, vitamin C, and lutein content better than when cooked. These nutrients are essential for cell repair, immune support, and eye health.

2. Bell peppers

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, raw bell peppers are excellent for immunity and skin health. Cooking can reduce their vitamin C levels, so eating them raw helps maximise these benefits.

3. Broccoli

Raw broccoli contains sulforaphane, a powerful compound linked to cancer prevention and liver health.

4. Garlic

Eating raw garlic releases allicin, a sulphur compound with potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Carrots

Raw carrots are rich in beta-carotene and fibre, supporting eye health and digestion.

6. Onions

Raw onions are high in quercetin, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Cooking reduces quercetin.

7. Nuts

Raw nuts, like almonds and walnuts, are high in healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins. Roasting can degrade some beneficial fats and reduce nutrient quality.

8. Cabbage

Raw cabbage, especially in fermented forms like sauerkraut, supports gut health with probiotics and fibre. It’s also packed with vitamin C and glucosinolates, which may have cancer-fighting properties that are more potent in the raw form.

9. Cucumber

Cucumbers are mostly water, making them hydrating and refreshing. Eating them raw preserves their high water content and vitamins, particularly vitamins K and C, which support skin health, hydration, and bone strength.

10. Beets

Raw beets are rich in nitrates, which convert to nitric oxide in the body, helping to lower blood pressure and improve exercise performance. Eating raw beets maintains their nitrates, antioxidants, and fibre for cardiovascular health.