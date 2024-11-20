Know things women simply love to hear from men

Studies suggest that certain words and actions that can make most women swoon during a date. Here are some ideas to make your date amazing.

Compliments about appearance: A woman feels special when someone gives her genuine compliments about her appearance. The compliment about her outfit, makeup or hair will make her feel appreciated and boost her confidence.

Interest in their life and passions: Women love to talk about themselves and share their passions. Show genuine interest in her life, dreams and her hobbies.

Also Read: Follow these tips to build emotional intimacy and nourish your relationship

Genuine compliments about their personality: Give sincere and specific compliments about her sense of humour, intelligence, kindness, or confidence. Authentic compliments about her character traits will make her feel valued and appreciated.

Words of encouragement and support: Women appreciate partners who are supportive and encouraging. Encouragement and support will strengthens the emotional connection between you.

Affectionate gestures: Small, affectionate gestures make a big impact. Gestures like holding hands, giving a hug offering a gentle touch, or can make a woman feel cared for and special.