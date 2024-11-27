Etihad Airways announces 10 new flights services: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways announced flights to 10 new destinations. The new destinations will be introduced starting July 2025. The list include Atlanta, Taipei, Medan, Phnom Penh, Krabi, Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Hanoi and Algiers.

Three weekly flights will launch to Tunis on November 1, followed by four weekly flights to Algiers on November 7. Four weekly flights will be operated to Atlanta starting July 2. Atlanta will be the fifth US destination that Etihad fly directly to after New York, Washington, Chicago and Boston.

Etihad forecasts 2025 to be the ‘biggest year in Etihad’s history’, expecting to carry more than double the 10 million passengers it carried last year, to over 90 destinations compared to 64 in 2022. The airline added 40 per cent flying capacity into Europe, and next year we will add around 36 per cent. Now the map includes two daily flights to most major European cities: Moscow, Dublin, London, Brussels, Munich, Frankfurt , Paris, Geneva, Zurich, Milan, Rome, Barcelona Athens and Madrid.