Know why a balanced diet is essential during pregnancy

A balanced diet is essential for expectant mothers. The nutritional needs of a pregnant woman are heightened due to the growth and development of the foetus, which depends entirely on the mother’s nutrient intake. Eating a well-rounded diet rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, and other key nutrients supports the baby’s growth, strengthens the mother’s immunity, and reduces risks associated with pregnancy complications.

Key nutrients during pregnancy

1. Folic Acid

Folic acid plays a significant role in preventing neural tube defects in the developing foetus. A diet rich in folic acid is often paired with prenatal supplements to ensure an adequate intake.

2. Iron

Iron supports blood flow and oxygen transportation, which is essential as a mother’s blood volume increases to support the baby. Iron-rich foods like leafy greens and fortified cereals can help maintain adequate levels.

3. Calcium

The baby’s developing bones require calcium for growth. Foods rich in calcium, like dairy products and leafy greens, are beneficial for both the mother’s and baby’s bone health.

4. Protein

Protein is crucial for the development of the baby’s tissues and organs, as well as the placenta. Eggs, lean meats, and legumes provide essential amino acids needed for growth.

5. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3s, especially DHA, are vital for foetal brain and eye development. Fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts are great sources.

Also Read: Here are the key differences between mature and immature love

6. Vitamin D

Vitamin D aids calcium absorption and supports the baby’s bone development. Sunlight exposure and foods like fortified milk and eggs help meet these requirements.

7. Fibre

Fibre helps maintain digestive health, which can often be disrupted during pregnancy. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains prevent constipation and promote a healthy gut.

What to include in a pregnancy diet

1. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are packed with iron, folic acid, calcium, and fibre.

2. Eggs and whole grains

Eggs provide protein and essential fats, while whole grains contribute fibre and B vitamins.

3. Greek yogurt and berries

Greek yogurt is high in calcium and protein, while berries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.

4. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are sources of healthy fats, fiber, and protein.

5. Lean meats and legumes

Lean meats like chicken and turkey, along with legumes like lentils, provide iron, zinc, and protein.

6. Fortified cereals and citrus fruits

Fortified cereals are packed with iron, and pairing them with vitamin C-rich citrus fruits can enhance iron absorption, making it a beneficial meal addition for preventing anaemia.

7. Fatty fish and leafy greens

Fatty fish like salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, and pairing it with leafy greens ensures a boost in both calcium and healthy fats, supporting bone and brain health.