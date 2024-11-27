West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses DA hike for state employees

Central government employees recently received a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) during the festive season, raising their DA to 53% under the 7th Pay Commission. Employees under the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions also benefited from similar increases. However, West Bengal government employees remain without any announcements for a DA hike, unlike other state governments that followed the central government’s move. Currently, West Bengal employees under the 6th Pay Commission receive a 14% DA. Speculation is growing about whether CM Mamata Banerjee might announce a hike before the year’s end, similar to last December’s announcement of an increase effective January.

In addition to hopes for a new DA increase, West Bengal government employees are also awaiting resolution of a long-standing dispute over pending DA payments under the 5th Pay Commission. The issue has reached the Supreme Court, where a hearing on the case is scheduled for early 2025. The state government filed a Special Leave Petition in November 2022, and employees are looking to the court for a favorable outcome alongside potential announcements from the state government.

The DA issue has been a source of contention between the state government and its employees, particularly during an election year. While an earlier hike in April raised hopes for further relief, no official statement has been made about another increase. Employees are now waiting for clarity on both fronts: a potential announcement from the CM and the Supreme Court’s ruling in the coming year.