UAE National Day: Emirate in UAE announces ban on entry of trucks, heavy vehicles

Nov 29, 2024, 03:16 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The  Integrated Transport Centre  in Abu Dhabi has announced a ban on the entry of trucks and heavy vehicles into the city. The ban was announced  ahead of UAE National Day celebrations.

The  Integrated Transport Centre  said that on the occasion of the 53rd National Day, heavy vehicles and trucks would be prohibited from entering main cities – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Zayed City. This ban will be implemented on December 2 and 3, which falls on Monday and Tuesday.

The UAE marks the National Day — now called Eid Al Etihad — on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.

