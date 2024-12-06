Reserve Bank of India revises limits for UPI Lite transactions

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the limits for UPI Lite transactions. The apex bank hiked the limits for UPI Lite transactions. Now users can now make transactions of up to Rs 1,000 per transaction, with a total wallet limit of Rs 5,000.

Currently, the upper limit of an offline payment transaction is Rs 500 and the total limit for offline transactions on a payment instrument is Rs 2,000 at any point in time.

UPI Lite is a simplified version of the widely used Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It allows users to make transactions without the need for real-time internet or telecom connectivity. Unlike regular UPI transactions, UPI Lite doesn’t send immediate notifications, reducing clutter in your message inbox.

The RBI has revised the UPI Lite limits as follows:

– Per Transaction Limit: Increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000

– Total Wallet Limit: Raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.