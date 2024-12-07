Tecno launches cheapest foldable smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched cheapest foldable smartphones in India. The handset named ‘Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G’ is priced in India at Rs. 79,999, while the ‘Phantom V Flip 2 5G’ begins at Rs. 34,999. However, these are only introductory prices, most likely with bank offers, and will be valid for a limited period. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting December 13.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is offered in Karst Green and Rippling Blue shades. The latter is designed by Lowe and is available in a vegan leather finish. Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G comes in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green colourways.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G sports a 7.85-inch 2K+ (2,000×2,296 pixels) primary AMOLED display and a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,550 pixels) AMOLED cover screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The company has not confirmed the chipset details of the Indian variant yet, but the global version carries a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. It supports 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is equipped with a 1/3-inch 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS, alongside a 50-megapixel portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The handset has two 32-megapixel front-facing camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is backed by a 5,750mAh battery with 70W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It has Dolby Atmos-backed speakers and GNSS connectivity. The handset comes with support for the Phantom V Pen. It is equipped with several AI-backed imaging and photo editing tools as well as Google’s Circle-to-Search feature.