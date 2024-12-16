WPL 2025: Full list of expensive players

Bengaluru: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction concluded successfully in Bengaluru. A total of 19 players were sold, most of whom were uncapped Indian players. A total of 120 players have made the cut for the WPL 2025 Player Auction. Out of the 120, 91 are Indians and the rest overseas which includes 3 from associate nations. Out of the 91 Indian players, only 9 of them are capped. On the other hand, there are 8 uncapped players in the overseas section.

Gujarat Giants entered the auction with the highest purse of Rs 4.4 Cr. Delhi Capitals have the smallest purse with Rs 2.5 Cr. The Gujarat Giants emerged as the most aggressive bidders, breaking records by signing uncapped Indian talent Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.90 crore and West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin for Rs 1.70 crore. The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also made significant purchases, with MI securing G Kamalini for Rs 1.60 crore and RCB snapping up Prema Rawat for Rs 1.20 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals added players like N Charani (Rs 55 lakh) and Sarah Bryce (Rs 10 lakh) to their squad. UP Warriorz rounded out their team with smart picks like Alana King for Rs 30 lakh.

List of expensive players in the WPL 2025 auction:

Simran Shaikh was the most expensive player, as she got a whopping amount of Rs. 1.90 crore from the Gujarat Giants. West Indies’ Deandra Dottin was roped in by the Gujarat Giants for a massive price of Rs 1.70 crore. Teenager G Kamalini made headlines as Mumbai Indians added her for a price of Rs 1.60 crore.

Young Prema Rawat was roped in by the RCB for Rs 1.20 crore.N. Charani was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 55 lakh.