Etihad launches flights to this country: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has launched its new service to Nairobi, Kenya. The Nairobi launch follows the successful introduction of services to Antalya, Bali, Boston, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Mykonos, Nice, Qassim, and Thiruvananthapuram in 2024.
Looking ahead to 2025, Etihad will continue its expansion with thirteen new destinations:
Warsaw, June
Prague, June
Al Alamein, July
Atlanta, July
Taipei, September
Medan, October
Phnom Penh, October
Krabi, October
Tunis, November
Chiang Mai, November
Hong Kong, November
Hanoi, November
Algiers, November
Source Arabian Business
