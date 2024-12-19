Etihad launches flights to this country: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has launched its new service to Nairobi, Kenya. The Nairobi launch follows the successful introduction of services to Antalya, Bali, Boston, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Mykonos, Nice, Qassim, and Thiruvananthapuram in 2024.

Also Read: Thai AirAsia X to operate four weekly Bangkok flights from this Indian city: Details

Looking ahead to 2025, Etihad will continue its expansion with thirteen new destinations:

Warsaw, June

Prague, June

Al Alamein, July

Atlanta, July

Taipei, September

Medan, October

Phnom Penh, October

Krabi, October

Tunis, November

Chiang Mai, November

Hong Kong, November

Hanoi, November

Algiers, November

Source Arabian Business