Mumbai: Several films recorded impressive box office numbers, both in India and globally in 2024. These blockbusters spanned genres, including action, drama, sci-fi, horror, and comedy. Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies of 2024.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest-grossing Indian movie in 2024. As per reports, the film, which was made at an approximate budget of Rs 400 crore, has now crossed the Rs 1,500 crore-mark worldwide. The film follows the highly successful first part, “Pushpa: The Rise,” released in 2021. Apart from the lead actors, the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

2. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, is the second highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024. The film’s gross collection was Rs 1,042 crore worldwide, while its Indian gross collection stood at Rs 767 crore.

3. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, ranked the third highest-grossing movie in India in 2024. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release “Stree.” The horror comedy, released on August 15, was directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt. The film also features key performances by Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The movie grossed Rs 857.15 crore, with Rs 713.15 crore gross coming from India alone.

. Devara Part 1

Devara – Part 1, starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan was released on September 27. Though the film received mixed reviews, it collected a massive Rs 422.1 crore gross worldwide, while its collection in India stood at Rs 345.6 crore gross.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 became Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener of his career. The film, directed by Anees Azmee, also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The third instalment of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise was released on November 1. The first part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, while the second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The film minted Rs 389.27 crore worldwide, while its collection in India stood at Rs 311.27 crore.

6. The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s action-packed GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, features Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The sci-fi action movie minted Rs 457.12 crore gross worldwide, while in India, the collection stood at Rs 296.87 crore.

7. Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, part of his cop universe, stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie’s worldwide earnings reached Rs 372.41 crore gross with Rs 297.41 crore gross earned in India.

8. Amaran

The real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer from the Rajput Regiment, who was posthumously honoured with the Ashok Chakra for his bravery during a counterterrorism mission while serving with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, is also one of the highest grossing movies in 2024. The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, earned Rs 333.5 crore worldwide. In India, the film minted Rs 253.5 crore.

9. Fighter

The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, starter released on January 25. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Fighter grossed approximately Rs 358.89 crore worldwide, with Rs254.89 crore coming from the Indian market alone.

10. HanuMan

Prasanth Varma’s superhero film starring Teja Sajja earned a massive Rs 295.29 crore gross worldwide. The film, made on an approximate budget of Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 238.29 crore in India.