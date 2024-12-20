Know dietary superfoods for diabetic women

The fast-paced, hectic lifestyle of city dwellers has resulted in an increase in lifestyle illnesses, particularly among the urban population. Diabetes is the most frequent of these lifestyle disorders, with an estimated 422 million people worldwide suffering from it, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This chronic illness is a leading cause of blindness, renal failure, heart attacks, strokes, and amputation of lower limbs.

Diabetic women are more likely to endure the additional strain since they have more to handle than non-diabetic women. Diabetes raises the risk of heart disease by four times in women but just two times in men, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, women had poorer prognosis following a heart attack. Not only that, but women are more likely to have additional diabetes-related problems.

Curing diabetes is therefore critical for women, not only to avoid the problems of diabetes, but also to avoid difficulties such as hormonal imbalances that lead to menstruation irregularities, pregnancy complications, and the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs). A balanced diet is one of the most important aspects of curing diabetes and avoiding its consequences. According to experts, eating some meals while avoiding or restricting others can help prevent blood sugar rises and maintain a healthy weight.

So, here are a few superfoods that might aid in the management of diabetes.

Fatty Fish

Eating fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna, and anchovies helps regulate blood sugar levels. These fish are high in the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, which help to improve insulin sensitivity, lower cholesterol, and restore hormonal balance.

Also Read: Foods recommended by Ayurveda to be consumed in winters to keep you warm

Turmeric

Turmeric is a wonderful substance that has several health benefits. It is also regarded as a powerful Ayurvedic superfood for diabetes. It is a good natural strategy to keep blood sugar levels under control. Not only that, but turmeric also controls the pancreas’ functioning and keeps insulin levels in check.

Ginger

Anti-inflammatory diets are made up entirely of plant-based foods that are exceptionally strong in antioxidants. Ginger decreases inflammation, which means it not only lowers fasting blood sugar levels and increases insulin sensitivity, but also aids in the prevention and treatment of lifestyle illnesses over time.

Green leafy vegetables

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens are high in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that can help you stay healthy. They include fibre, protein, potassium, calcium, and other critical vitamins and minerals, all of which help to keep blood sugar levels under check.

Nuts and seeds

Walnuts, almonds, macadamia, Brazil, pecans, and seeds like chia, flax, pumpkin, and sunflower are low in carbs and high in fibres, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, making them good snack alternatives for diabetics.