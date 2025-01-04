Southern Railway announces special Jan Shatabdi Superfast trains between these cities: Details

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced special Jan Shatabdi Superfast trains between Tiruchchirappalli and Tambaram. These trains will operate on select dates in January 2025. This decision was taken to handle the surge in passenger demand during the Pongal festival.

Train Schedule

Train No. 06190, the Tiruchchirappalli to Tambaram Jan Shatabdi Superfast Special, will depart from Tiruchchirappalli at 5:35 am and arrive in Tambaram at 12:30 pm on January 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, and 19. In the return direction, Train No. 06191, the Tambaram to Tiruchchirappalli Jan Shatabdi Superfast Special, will leave Tambaram at 3:30 pm and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 11:35 pm on the same dates.

The train composition includes two AC Chair Cars, 12 Chair Cars, and two luggage-cum-brake vans. With nine scheduled services in each direction, these trains are expected to ease the pressure on regular services.