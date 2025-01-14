Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: 4 UAE residents win prizes

Abu Dhabi: 4 UAE residents won prizes in the latest draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. Anil Johnson, an Abu Dhabi resident won first prize in the latest Big Ticket draw. The computer engineer who originally hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala won Dh40,000 in the Series 270 draw. Johnson and three others were among the latest winners with prizes awarded with a total value of Dh280,000.

MD Sohel Ahmed Al Uddin was the biggest winner in the latest draw with the fruit vendor receiving a windfall of Dh100,000. The 49-year-old, who originally hails from Bangladesh has called Dubai home for the past 17 years, has been a loyal Big Ticket participant for the last eight years.

Samul Alam Abdur Razzaq, a décor labourer from Bangladesh, won Dh90,000. Meanwhile, Jaffar Motiwala was a first-time winner with the 59-year-old businessman from Ajman becoming richer by Dh50,000.