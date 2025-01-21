Different yoga poses to boost your immune system

Yoga is known to have several health benefits and it can also be a cure for certain health conditions. Yoga can also help to boost your immune system. Here are some yoga asanas that can help to strengthen your immune system.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

This pose is also known as the Downward Facing Dog Pose. It helps in blood flow and lymphatic drainage which help to boost the immune system’s ability to fight infections. This pose can also help to improve circulation which helps in the removal of toxins from the body.

Balasana

This pose is also known as the Child’s Pose. Chronic stress is known to impact the immune system. Balasana helps to reduce stress, thereby, improving your immune defences.

Virabhadrasana II

This pose is also known as Warrior II. This asana helps to strengthen the legs and core which helps to boost your stamina and energy. This eventually benefits your immune system.

Viparita Karani

This pose is also known as Legs Up the Wall. It helps to reduce inflammation and induce relaxation. It also increases circulation which helps the immune system.

Bhujangasana

This pose is also known as Cobra Pose. It helps to open the chest and strengthen the lungs which eventually help in respiratory function. It is also known to help in blood circulation which helps to improve your immune system.

Setu Bandhasana

This pose is also known as the Bridge Pose. It helps to strengthen the lower back, core and glutes. It also stimulates the thyroid gland which plays an important role in metabolism and immunity.