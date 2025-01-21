UAE announces new restrictions on heavy vehicles: Details

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced new restrictions on heavy vehicles. The restrictions will be effecting starting January 27.

Under the updated guidelines, heavy vehicles—including freight trucks, tankers, and construction equipment—will be banned from the roads during peak traffic times. From Monday to Thursday, the restrictions will be in place from 6.30am to 9am, and again from 3pm to 7pm. On Fridays, the ban will apply to the same morning hours, with an additional restriction in the afternoon from 11am to 1pm.

This initiative is designed to reduce traffic congestion caused by the slower movement of heavy vehicles alongside lighter ones during peak hours. The move also aims to protect infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, from wear and tear caused by the weight of heavy loads.

In a related move, Dubai is also tightening restrictions on truck movement. Beginning January 1, trucks are banned from the Emirates Road during evening rush hours between 5.30pm and 8pm. This restriction specifically targets the stretch between Al Awir Street and Sharjah.

Sharjah, too, has implemented similar measures. Starting January 1, trucks are prohibited from using the Emirates Transit Road during peak evening hours from 5:30pm to 8pm, specifically along the section between the Sharjah entrance and Intersection No. 7.