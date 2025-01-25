RG Kar victim’s parents accuse police, hospital of cover-up; say CM responsible

The parents of the RG Kar hospital victim have held West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accountable for the alleged attempts by police and hospital authorities to destroy crucial evidence related to their daughter’s rape and murder. They accused the authorities of shielding the “main conspirators” behind the crime and claimed that the CBI failed to investigate the broader conspiracy. According to the victim’s mother, the Kolkata Police, hospital administration, and local TMC representatives actively worked to cover up the incident and prevent the truth from emerging. The body of the 31-year-old medical trainee was discovered in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9 last year, and the trial court recently sentenced the lone convict, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment till death.

The victim’s family questioned why the crime scene was not sealed and why evidence was tampered with due to unauthorized access by multiple onlookers. They also raised concerns about the investigation, highlighting that footage from the crime scene showed 68 individuals in the area on the morning of the incident, yet only Sanjay Roy was identified and convicted. The mother insisted that as the CM also oversees the police and health departments, she must provide answers for these lapses. The victim’s father criticized both the CBI and Kolkata Police, alleging that their investigations were inadequate and aimed at protecting influential individuals involved in the case.

Responding to the allegations, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) dismissed them as “unfortunate,” suggesting that they were influenced by political forces attempting to tarnish the government’s image. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh defended the chief minister, emphasizing that the police acted promptly under her directive, leading to the swift arrest of Sanjay Roy. He also pointed out that the investigation was transferred to the CBI following a Calcutta High Court order. Ghosh further highlighted that state police investigations have successfully secured convictions and capital punishment in other similar cases, showcasing the government’s commitment to justice.