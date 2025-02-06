5 of family, including 3 children killed in road accident

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, five members of a family, including three children, lost their lives in an accident in Yadgir district of Karnataka. The accident occurred near Tinthani Arch.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Anjaneya, his 28-year-old wife Gangamma, their children—five-year-old Pavithra and three-year-old Rayappa—and Anjaneya’s nephew, one-year-old Hanumantha.

According to police, the incident took place while all five were traveling on a bike from Surapura to Tinthani. A bus belonging to the Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKSRTC), rammed into the bike from behind after the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the tragedy. The bus was traveling from Kalaburagi to Chincholi.

Earlier, at least 14 people, including three students, were killed and 25 others injured in two separate incidents in Karnataka’s Karwar and Raichur districts on January 22. In the first incident, 10 people were killed on the spot and 15 others injured when a truck ferrying them and vegetables overturned on the National Highway 63 near the Gullapura Ghatta region in Yellapura taluk of Karwar district.

In another incident on same day, four persons, including three students, died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Araginamara Camp near Sindhanur town in Raichur district.