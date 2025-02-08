Bank unions announces 2-day nationwide strike in March

New Delhi: The bank employees unions in the country has gave a call for a two-day nationwide strike. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an apex body of 9 bank employees unions has gave a call for a 2-day strike beginning March 24.

The strike was announced to press for various demands, including a 5-day work week and adequate recruitment in all cadres. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) also pitched for filling up the post of workmen/officer directors in public sector banks.

The UFBU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the recent directives of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) on performance review and performance-linked incentives, which threaten job security and create division amongst employees.

Also Read: List of world’s top stable economies released: Know India’s position

The UFBU alleged that micro-management of PSBs on policy matters by the DFS undermined the autonomy of respective boards. It also demanded resolution of residual issues pending with Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and for amending Gratuity Act to increase the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh on the lines of scheme for government employees along with exemption from income tax.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).