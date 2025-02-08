Etihad Airways announces daily service to this city: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will increase its frequency to Atlanta in USA. The airline will increase flight frequency to daily flights from November 1. The air carrier will add a new service to the American city four times a week on July 2.

The frequency increase on the route between Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is the UAE’s only non-stop connection to Atlanta. The service will be operated using the airline’s latest Airbus A350-1000 featuring 44 Business class seats and 327 economy seats.

The move to daily flights to Atlanta is part of Etihad’s continued growth plans which include newly-announced routes to 13 other global destinations this year.