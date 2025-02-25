Bengaluru-Kerala drug trafficking: Key accused arrested in Electronic City

The Kallambalam police have arrested the key leader of a drug racket involved in smuggling and distributing narcotics from Bengaluru to various parts of Kerala. Acting on intelligence, authorities increased surveillance on long-distance buses passing through Kallambalam. Last week, as part of the operation, the Dansaf team apprehended two individuals from Varkala, Deepu and Anjana Krishna, who were caught attempting to transport 25 grams of MDMA. Their arrest provided crucial leads in the investigation.

Following their interrogation, police traced and arrested Ameer (39), the prime suspect, from a flat in Mylasandra, Electronic City, Bengaluru. Ameer, a native of Kuttiady in Kozhikode district, was found to have multiple drug-related cases registered against him in various police stations across Kozhikode, Kuttiady, Perambra, Mattannur, and Wayanad. He had been evading authorities for previous offenses and, during questioning, admitted to sourcing drugs from Nigerian nationals. Police also linked him to Deepu and Anjana, as well as Shan from Kallambalam, another suspect arrested earlier for selling MDMA locally.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief K. Sudarshan, Varkala DySP Gopakumar, and Rural Narcotics Cell DySP Pradeep Kumar, with Kallambalam SHO Praiju leading the team. Officers from the DANSAF unit, including Anoop, Vinesh, and driver CPO Shijas, assisted in the arrest. Authorities are now seeking to take the remanded suspects into custody for further interrogation to uncover more connections within the drug network.