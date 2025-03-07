Bengaluru Electronic City flyover to close at night for maintenance

The Electronics City elevated expressway in Bengaluru will be closed to traffic from 11 PM to 6 AM starting March 5 due to ongoing maintenance work. Authorities have not specified an end date for the closure, urging commuters to seek alternative routes during nighttime hours. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated repairs on the expressway, which connects Silk Board Junction to Electronics City, a key corridor for daily traffic.

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, vehicle movement will be restricted in both directions on the 9.98-km flyover during the designated hours. However, the expressway will remain accessible between 6 AM and 11 PM, minimizing disruptions during peak travel times. The closure is expected to impact thousands of daily commuters, particularly those traveling to and from Bengaluru’s IT and manufacturing hubs.

Authorities have advised travelers to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Motorists commuting at night should use alternative routes until the maintenance work is completed. Updates regarding the progress and reopening schedule are expected to be announced in due course.