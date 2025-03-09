DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

BSF jawan injured, Bangladeshi national killed on India-Bangladesh border

Mar 9, 2025, 12:06 pm IST

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi national was killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured  on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The incident took place near the Khalpara village in Darjeeling district.

A group of 15-20 people from Bangladesh crossed the International Border illegally and entered the Indian territory. These people were joined by others from the Indian side to smuggle cattle and contraband. After a BSF patrol party asked them to surrender, “all the miscreants” attacked with ‘dah’ (a tool similar to a sickle), sticks and also pelted stones.

The BSF troopers fired non-lethal ammunition to disperse the attackers but they did not relent and tried to “snatch” the weapon of a jawan. “Then, the  jawan fired from his rifle and the miscreants fled. Two cattle that the men tried to smuggle have been seized.

