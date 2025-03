Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s transport authority announced the closure of a road in Al Reem Island. Al Rami Street will be closed from Saturday, March 15, to Wednesday, April 30.

The Integrated Transport Centre shared a picture showing which routes will be closed till March 29 and which will be closed till April 30. It also announced that the new signal intersection at Riyad City in Abu Dhabi has been activated.