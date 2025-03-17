Maldivian Airlines announces flights to this Indian city: Details

Bengaluru: The national air carrier of Maldives, Maldivian, has decided to introduce two weekly direct flights between India’s Bengaluru and Hanimaadhoo island. The flights will commence on May 15. Ticket bookings are open from Sunday.

Maldivian will operate two flights per week from Hanimadhoo to Bengaluru, on Sundays and Thursdays. The route will be serviced by the ATR 42-600, a modern turboprop aircraft. The airline currently operates flights to Trivandrum and Kochi from Hanimadhoo. The airline previously operated direct flights between Malé and Bengaluru until early 2025.