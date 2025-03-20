Etihad Airways to start daily flights to this country: Details

Abu Dhabi: The flag carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will start daily nonstop flights from Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. The flight service will start from October 1. The flight service was launched following the signing of a Joint Venture (JV) agreement with Ethiopian Airlines.

The Etihad–Ethiopian JV, signed in Addis Adaba, will enable both airlines to collaborate in developing and expanding routes between the UAE and Ethiopia. Addis Ababa marks Etihad’s 15th new destination for 2025, while Abu Dhabi becomes Ethiopian Airlines’ 145th global destination.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against U.S. dollar in early trade

Ethiopian Airlines will commence services from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) on July 15, while Etihad Airways will introduce daily flights to Addis Ababa starting October 1. Around 200,000 Ethiopians are reportedly living and working in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier announced its third daily flight to Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO), increasing the service to 21 flights per week. In addition to the Moscow frequency increase, Etihad will also start a new service to Sochi, Russia’s premier resort destination on the Black Sea coast, starting May 29. Last week, Etihad also announced a new direct route to Indonesia’s popular island destination of Medan commencing on October 2.