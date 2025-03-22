Poor Diet Raises Health Risks for Corporate Employees; 57% of Men Lack Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining a healthy nervous system, supporting brain function, and producing red blood cells. A deficiency occurs when the body doesn’t get enough of this vitamin, often due to a diet lacking B12-rich foods. Insufficient intake can disrupt key bodily functions and lead to various health issues.

A recent study conducted by MediBuddy, involving 4,400 participants, found that over 57% of male corporate employees and nearly 50% of women in the workforce suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency. The study highlights how poor dietary choices, high stress, and irregular eating habits among urban professionals contribute to this growing health concern.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can result in fatigue, weakness, neurological issues, and anaemia. Symptoms may include pale skin, shortness of breath, dizziness, numbness, digestive problems, mood changes, and memory loss. To address the deficiency, individuals are advised to consume more B12-rich foods like meat, fish, dairy products, and fortified cereals. In severe cases, supplements or injections may be necessary. Additionally, managing underlying health conditions like gastric disorders or pernicious anaemia can aid in preventing and treating the deficiency.