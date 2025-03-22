Ramadan 2025: UAE authority launches free buses worshippers to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility, the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced free buses for worshippers heading to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The Abu Dhabi Mobility will operate 10 free buses connecting Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque with Bus Interchange in Al Rabdan area.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing traffic flow and ensure seamless mobility around the mosque, especially during Taraweeh and late-night prayers in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Abu Dhabi Mobility has provided mobile electronic signs to assist visitors in easily locating designated parking areas, along with activating directional messages on fixed electronic variable message signs (VMS) around the mosque to alert road users and guide them to the best available routes.

Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced the daily allocation of 100 taxis throughout the holy month of Ramadan to meet the needs of visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The number of taxis will be increased during the last 10 days of the month to accommodate the rising demand during this period.