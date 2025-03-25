UAE announces ‘Great Online Sale’ with discounts up to 95 per cent

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment announced the third edition of the Great Online Sale. The sale offers up to 95 per cent discounts. The digital sale wil commence on March 27 and go on until March 30. Hundreds of top brands are participating along with the launch of a new interactive virtual mall.

Visitors and participants will be able to enjoy exclusive discount coupons, unlock cash prizes worth up to Dh50,000 and have a chance to win a whopping Dh100,000. Those wanting to benefit from the massive sales can do so by registering on the Great Online Sale website. Users can then digitally explore local and international brands, spanning diverse categories from March 27 onwards.

Registered users will also be able to unlock prizes through exclusive discount codes, and stand the chance to win Dh100,000. Shoppers can also win bonus cash prizes worth up to Dh50,000 by visiting five or more categories of the virtual stores.

The digital sale offers discounts across categories like fashion, shoes, accessories, jewellery, watches, health and beauty, baby and kids’ essentials, electronics, furniture and decor, multi-brand retailers, and much more.

Brands that will be taking part in the sale are: 2XL, 6th Street, Amazon, babyshop, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Carters, Crate & Barrel, Damas, Dune London, Ecity, Emax, F5 Global, Home Centre, Jawhara Jewellery, Jumbo, LEGO, Namshi, Noon, Nysaa, Puma, Replay, Rituals, Steve Madden, The Watch House, Valencia Shoes, and Xpressions, among others.