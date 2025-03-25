Woman IB Officer Found Dead on Tracks; Police Investigate Relationship Angle

Police are making significant progress in the investigation into the suspected suicide of Megha Madhusoodhanan, a 25-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer. Megha, originally from Athirumkal in Pathanamthitta, was found dead on a railway track near Chacka on Monday morning. A forensic science graduate, she had relocated to Thiruvananthapuram eight months ago for her job in the immigration wing of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Her uncle, Santosh Shivadasan, mentioned that Megha had no apparent personal issues apart from the one currently under scrutiny.

According to police sources, Megha was reportedly in a close relationship with a colleague at the IB. However, the relationship strained when the man distanced himself, causing her emotional distress. Investigators suspect this may have contributed to her taking the drastic step. However, her family has raised doubts about the circumstances of her death and has demanded a thorough probe. They have formally lodged complaints with both the IB and the Pettah police station, seeking clarity on the incident.

Megha is survived by her father, Madhusoodhanan, a retired ITI principal, and her mother, Nisha Chandran, a government employee. Known for her dedication and focus, she spent most of her academic years in hostels. While initial findings pointed to a relationship-related issue, Megha’s family’s allegations of foul play have prompted a deeper investigation to determine the precise cause of her death.