Manchester City to Set Up Football School in Kolkata, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a sports school in Bengal. She emphasized the state’s growing passion for sports and highlighted how this collaboration would enhance the state’s sporting ecosystem. This initiative follows Manchester City’s continued efforts to expand its global presence through sports education.

In September last year, Manchester City and the Techno India Group launched the first Manchester City Football School in India, located in Kolkata. The football school offers students a specialized training program based on Manchester City’s coaching philosophy and methodology. Official Manchester City coaches will relocate from Manchester to Kolkata to lead the program, providing a first-hand experience of world-class football training.

Jorgina Busquets, Managing Director of Football Education, Recreation, and Partner Clubs for City Football Group, expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting their commitment to delivering an authentic educational experience. Similarly, Debdut Roychowdury, Director of Techno India Group, highlighted his pride in bringing Manchester City’s football expertise to West Bengal. This partnership marks a significant step in nurturing young football talent in the region while strengthening football’s presence in India.