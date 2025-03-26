Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flash sale

Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a three-day flash sale to celebrate the Eid travel season. The promotions will be live each night between 10pm and 4am UAE time.

The first offer launches on March 25, with ten per cent off selected inbound flights to Abu Dhabi. This offer is valid for bookings made during the overnight promotional window and for travel between March 26 and June 30, 2025, This offer will also be available on both the website and the Wizz Air mobile app.

On March 26, a five per cent discount will apply to selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi. Valid for travel between April 1 and 30 June 2025, this deal is available exclusively on the Wizz Air mobile app

The final night, March 27, brings up to 15 per cent off baggage fees on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi, for travel between April 1 and June 30, 2025. This offer will also be available on both the website and the Wizz Air mobile app

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers ultra-low-fare travel to an expanding network of destinations, including:

Alexandria, Egypt

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Amman, Jordan

Baku, Azerbaijan

Belgrade, Serbia

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Cairo, Egypt

Cluj, Romania

Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Kutaisi, Georgia

Larnaca, Cyprus

Male, Maldives

Madinah, Saudi Arabia

Astana, Kazakhstan

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Sarajevo, Bosnia

Sohag, Egypt

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Turkistan, Kazakhstan

Tirana, Albania

Varna, Bulgaria

Yerevan, Armenia