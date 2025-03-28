Eid Al Fitr 2025: Emirate in UAE announces free parking

Dubai: Ajman Municipality announced free parking in the emirate. The civic body said that all paid parking in Ajman will be free during the Eid Al Fitr holiday from Shawwal 1 to 3.

The authority also announced central slaughterhouse timings. Slaughterhouses will operate from Shawwal 1 to 3 from 8am to 1.30pm, and temporarily close on Shawwal 4 for maintenance. Meanwhile, the Masfout and Manama slaughterhouses will also cater to customers.

Masfout slaughterhouse will receive customers during two periods – morning and evening. On Shawwal 1, the morning period is from 8am to 1pm, and the evening period from 4pm to 7pm.

From Shawwal 2 to 3, the morning period is from 7am to 1pm, and the evening period from 4pm to 7pm. Manama slaughterhouse will receive customers from the Shawwal 1 to 3, from 7am to 2pm.

The Agriculture and Public Gardens Department has announced that all parks and public facilities will be open during the Eid holiday. The Al-Rashidiya Park will welcome visitors in the afternoon and evening, adding to the festive spirit of the celebrations.