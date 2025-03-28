Eid Al Fitr 2025: UAE releases over 500 Indian prisoners

Dubai: More than 500 Indian nationals were released from jails in the UAE ahead of Ramadan. Earlier, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,295 inmates, while Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum granted clemency to 1,518 prisoners. This include over 500 Indian nationals.

The clemency applies to individuals of various nationalities who were held in Dubai’s correctional and punitive facilities. Attorney General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, stated that the decision reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s dedication to offering a fresh start to those who have served their sentences.

Earlier, Dubai has released 86 prisoners detained over rent-related claims ahead of Eid Al fitr. Dubai Rental Disputes Center, with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Est., settled outstanding financial claims totalling over Dh6.8 million.