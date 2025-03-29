Eid Al Fitr 2025: Dubai announces free public parking

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that all public parking in Dubai will be free of charge during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, except for multi-level parking terminals. The free parking period will run from Shawwal 1 to 3, with paid parking fees resuming on Shawwal 4.

Dubai Metro will have extended operating hours during Eid. Both Red and Green Line stations will operate as follows: on Saturday, March 29, from 5am to 1am (next day); on Sunday, March 30, from 8am to 1am (next day); and from Monday to Wednesday, March 31 to April 2, from 5am to 1am (next day).

Meanwhile, Dubai Tram will operate from Saturday to Monday, March 29 to 31, from 6am to 1am (next day). On Sunday, March 30, tram services will start at 9am and continue until 1am (next day).

The RTA also announced bus route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be out of service from the afternoon of Ramadan 28 (Friday) until Shawwal 3. During this period, passengers are advised to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi. Moreover, Route E102 will be suspended from Ramadan 28 until Shawwal 3.

Complete service timings of public buses and marine transport services can be found on the RTA website or S’hail app.

Vehicle testing centres will be closed from Shawwal 1 to 3, with regular operations resuming on Shawwal 4. Customer Happiness Centres will also remain closed during the same period, while Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and RTA Headquarters will continue to operate 24/7 as usual.