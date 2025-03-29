Eid Al Fitr 2025: Dubai announces park timings

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has announced park operating hours in the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr break. Residential parks and squares are set to be open from 8am to 12am.

The following parks will be open from 8am to 12pm:

Zabeel Park

Creek Park

Al Mamzar Park

Al Safa Park

Mushrif Park

Also Read: State government revises school timings

Children’s City will have different operating hours on weekdays and the weekend. From Monday to Friday, the facility will be open from 9am to 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday, it will operate between 2pm and 8pm. The Quranic Park will be open from 8am to 10pm, while Cave of Miracles and Glasshouse will operate from 9am to 8.30pm.

Earlier, the Municipality announced the allocation of four of its public beaches exclusively for families during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had announced that all public parking will be free of charge except for multi-level parking terminals.