Eid Al Fitr 2025: Emirates in UAE announces prayer timings

Dubai: Emirates in the UAE announced official Eid Al Fitr prayer timings. The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai confirmed that Eid prayers will take place at 6.30am across all mosques in the emirate.

‘The Eid Al Fitr prayer will begin at 6.30 am in over 680 mosques and prayer areas across Dubai,’said IACAD in the statement.

Eid prayers are held 15 to 20 minutes after sunrise. In Dubai, where the sun is expected to rise at 6.08am, the official prayer time is set for 6.30am. Based on this calculation, sunrise timings in other emirates have been analysed to estimate their corresponding prayer times.

Prayers in Sharjah and Hamriyah region will be at 6.28am and in the Eastern region of the Emirate will be at 6.25am. Ajman, which follows a similar schedule to Sharjah, will also hold Eid prayers at 6.28am.

Since Umm Al Quwain’s sunrise is similar to that of Sharjah and Ajman, the prayer is expected to be at 6.27am. In Abu Dhabi, where the sun rises slightly later, at approximately 6.13am, Eid prayers are expected at 6.32am.

Fujairah, which experiences an earlier sunrise at around 6:04am, will likely hold prayers at 6.25am. Ras Al Khaimah, where the sun rises around 6:04am, is expected to have prayers at 6.25am.