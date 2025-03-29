This country announces first day of Eid Al Fitr

Sydney: Australia has declared its first day of Eid Al Fitr. The Australian Fatwa Council announced March 31, 2025 as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The council confirmed that the new Moon of Shawwal will be born on Saturday, March 29, 9.57pm AEST — after sunset on that night. Meanwhile in Perth, the new Moon will be born on the same day at 6.57pm AWST, also after sunset.

The methods used to calculate the end of Ramadan, the first day of Shawwal, and the day of Eid Al-Fitr are based on calculated birth of the Moon before sunset, the duration of the moonset after sunset, and the possibility of the Moon sighting. This is a method that has been adopted by many prominent and reputable global scholarly councils.

As the new Moon will be born after sunset in both cities, the following day cannot be the first of Shawwal, the council stated. Ramadan will complete 30 days with Sunday, March 30, being the last day of the holy month. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be on Monday, March 31.