Flydubai resumes flight to this city: Details

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has announced the resumption of direct flights between Dubai and Pisa in Italy. The airline will operate three flights weekly from April 1, 2025.

The service will connect Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) with Pisa International Airport (PSA). The airline’s Italian network, now includes five cities: Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples, Olbia (seasonal summer route), and Pisa.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2025: Oman Ruler pardons 577 prisoners

The flights will provide connections to flydubai’s wider network of more than 130 destinations across 55 countries, including holiday destinations such as Mombasa, Langkawi, Penang, the Maldives, Salalah, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar.

flydubai currently operates 88 Boeing 737 aircraft and has been expanding its network since 2009. Bookings can be made through the flydubai website, the official app, the UAE Contact Centre, flydubai travel shops, or travel partners.