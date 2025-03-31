Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Lahore: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Pakistan on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at latitude 25.64 N and longitude 67.11 E.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Aluminium production in India surge marginally in FY 2024-25

An earthquake in October 2021 in the Harnai area of Balochistan killed 40 people injured 300 others and caused widespread damage in the remote area. While on in September 2013, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit many areas of Balochistan causing at least 348 deaths and affecting over 300,000 people in the Awaran and Kech districts with 21,000 houses reportedly damaged while two days later another powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Awaran District and other areas killing seven people and injuring scores.