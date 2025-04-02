Big Ticket announces Dh25-million grand prize for April

Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announced a guaranteed grand prize of Dh25 million in April. In addition to this, anyone who purchases cash prize tickets this month will automatically be entered into a weekly e-draw, where five lucky winners will receive Dh150,000.

Big Ticket is also launching the Big Win Contest, giving four fortunate ticket holders the chance to attend the live draw on May 3. They are then guaranteed to win cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.

The final list of selected participants will be posted on the Big Ticket website on May 1. To qualify, individuals must purchase two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between April 1 and April 24.

Additionally, there are two luxury cars up for grabs. The Range Rover Velar will be awarded on May 3, and the BMW M440i will be up for grabs on June 3, offering more reasons to participate.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. The winners for the weekly e-draw will be announced every Thursday.

Here are the weekly e-draw dates:

Week 1 April 1-9: The draw date is on April 10

Week 2 April 10-16: The draw date is on April 17