Kunal Kamra Defamation Case: Mumbai Banker Ends Vacation as Police Summon Audience Members

A Navi Mumbai banker had to cut short his 17-day vacation in Kerala and Tamil Nadu after receiving multiple calls from Khar police, summoning him as a witness in the defamation case against comedian Kunal Kamra. The case pertains to Kamra’s ‘Naya Bharat’ video, which led to vandalism by Shiv Sena workers at Habitat studio inside Hotel Unicontinental after he allegedly called Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde a “gaddar” (traitor). The banker, who had booked a ticket to the show online, was first contacted by the police on March 28 and was later sent a notice under Section 179 of the CrPC, compelling him to return to Mumbai immediately.

The police have widened their investigation, questioning the cameraperson and staffers present at Kamra’s February 2 performance. While nearly 70 people attended the show, authorities have not disclosed how many audience members have been summoned. Kamra, who has already received two police notices, criticized the move on social media, stating that targeting an artist’s audience is a deliberate effort to turn art into a crime. He described the summons as part of a larger intimidation tactic aimed at stifling artistic expression. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has granted Kamra interim relief from arrest, with the next hearing scheduled for April 7.

The case has sparked a wider debate on political influence over artistic freedom, with Shiv Sena workers warning of further action against Kamra upon his return to Mumbai. In response, police have assured him of adequate security. The ongoing legal battle and political tensions surrounding the case have drawn significant public attention, as Kamra prepares for his next court appearance amidst mounting scrutiny over free speech and state intervention in creative content.