I-T Dept Sends Notice to Antony Perumbavoor Over Film Dealings

Producer Antony Perumbavoor has received a notice from the Income Tax Department, following up on a 2022 raid related to his production house, Aashirvad Cinemas. The notice seeks details about financial transactions linked to the films Lucifer and Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, particularly regarding the sale of overseas rights and actor payments. A specific point of inquiry is a ?2.5 crore transaction reportedly made to actor Mohanlal in Dubai.

This development comes shortly after actor Prithviraj was issued a similar notice by the department. He has been asked to provide clarification about the remuneration he received for his film roles, also in connection with the earlier investigation. Authorities confirmed that Prithviraj has until April 30 to respond, emphasizing that the notices stem from the same ongoing probe and are not tied to the Empuraan film controversy.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is preparing to re-question businessman Gokulam Gopalan, following previous raids on Gokulam Chits and Finance. This suggests that the financial scrutiny linked to the entertainment and finance sectors in Kerala is continuing, with multiple prominent figures under the scanner.