Vivo announces launch date of Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Vivo Watch 5

Mumbai: Vivo X200 Ultra will be introduced in China alongside the Vivo X200s variant later this month. The Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE tablets as well as Vivo Watch 5 smartwatch will be unveiled alongside the handsets. The Vivo X200 Ultra and the Vivo X200s will launch in China on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Vivo Pad 5 Pro, the Vivo Pad SE, and the Vivo Watch 5 are set to accompany the upcoming smartphones.

The Vivo X200 Ultra will sport a splicing textured finish. It has a large, centred, circular rear camera module. The handset appears in a silver shade. The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support. It may be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The handset is expected to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings.

The Vivo X200s will come in black, lavender, mint blue, and white colour options. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and the phone is expected to get a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display and a triple rear camera unit including a periscope telephoto shooter. Both Vivo X200s and X200 Ultra will ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

The Pad 5 Pro tablet will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, Ultra-HD “original colour” screen with eye protection, and OriginOS 5 based on Android 15. Meanwhile, the Vivo Pad SE will have a 12.3-inch display. The Vivo Watch 5 is confirmed to run on BlueOS and offer up to 22 days battery life.