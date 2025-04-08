Gulf country to impose visa ban on 14 countries including India: Details

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to citizens of 14 countries. The Saudi government will suspend issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas until mid-June 2025, which coincides with the conclusion of Hajj.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has directed authorities to enhance visa regulations. According to the revised rules, the final day to apply for an Umrah visa this year is April 13, 2025. Furthermore, no new Umrah visas will be issued until after Hajj concludes.

Full list:

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Egypt

Indonesia

Iraq

Nigeria

Jordan

Algeria

Sudan

Ethiopia

Tunisia

Yemen

This visa ban comes after Saudi Arabia temporarily banned one-year multiple-entry visas indefinitely and restricted travel from these 14 nations to single-entry visas valid for 30 days beginning in February 2025.