Pawan Kalyan’s son injured in Singapore fire; actor to visit soon

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan’s son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. The seven-year-old, who is currently studying in the country, suffered injuries to his hands and legs and also had breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation. He has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, according to a statement from Pawan Kalyan’s party, Jana Sena.

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently touring the Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh, will travel to Singapore after completing his scheduled public events and project inaugurations. He is expected to head to Visakhapatnam first before boarding a flight to Singapore. While the exact location of the incident was not confirmed, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported a fire at a three-storey shophouse on River Valley Road on Tuesday morning, in which 19 people, including 15 children, were hospitalized.

According to The Straits Times, one of the affected places in the fire was the Tomato Cooking School, known for offering children’s cooking classes. The fire had engulfed the second and third floors, and several people had to be rescued by construction workers and the public using scaffolding and ladders. The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes using water jets. Many leaders, including BRS’s KT Rama Rao, extended wishes for Mark Shankar’s speedy recovery.