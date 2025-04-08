Saudi Arabia announces deadline for Umrah pilgrims to enter, leave country

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced the deadline for Umrah pilgrims to enter, leave country. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced that the final date to enter Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrims is April 13.

This move comes as part of preparations for Haj season, authorities added. The final date for pilgrims to depart is April 29. The Ministry confirmed that staying after this date is a violation, subject to legal penalties.

For those performing Umrah, it is essential to get a visa to the country, and then secure an Umrah permit via the Nusuk app. Those performing the pilgrimage must also be vigilant to ensure they avail services from licensed operators.

These operators must be approved by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; individuals, campaign organisers, and offices will be fined up to Dh50,000 for violating the law.

The final day to apply for an Umrah visa this year is April 13, 2025. Furthermore, no new Umrah visas will be issued until after Hajj concludes.

Saudi officials have also released a digital Hajj and Umrah guide in 16 languages to help and educate pilgrims on safe and legal pilgrimage procedures – with the administration issuing an unforgiving warning: anyone caught staying illegally during Hajj would face a five-year ban on entering Saudi Arabia and a fine of SAR 10,000, thereby advising pilgrims to enter using Hajj permit to avoid attempting to circumvent the system.